After today’s White House coronavirus press conference, Rachel Maddow said if the president is going to keep lying about this important subject, “all of us should stop broadcasting it.”

Maddow brought up an exchange from that briefing about a malaria drug that the president talked up while Dr. Anthony Fauci was taking a far more cautious tone about it.

“The president loves saying things like, you know, ‘There’s a drug we’ve got, it’s very effective. It approved already. Everybody is going to get it.’ He loves saying things like that because that would be a lovely thing to be able to tell people,” she continued, “unless, of course, that’s not true, and telling people a fairy tale like that is cruel and harmful and needlessly diverting and wildly irresponsible from anyone in any leadership role. It’s actually wildly responsible if someone said that to you from a barstool if any of us could go to bars anymore, but to get from the presidential podium?”

Maddow brought up a few more claims made by the president before saying that the president’s remarks could be genuinely harmful:

“The specific way in which the president is failing now is clear. We have said from the very beginning, ‘watch what they do, not what they say.’ That’s very, very, very relevant here and I say this not to vent my outrage. I’m over that, frankly, at this point. I’m just saying it because I feel like we should inoculate ourselves against the harmful impact of these ongoing false promises and false statements by the president by recognizing that when he’s talking about the coronavirus epidemic, more often than not, he is lying. Even when he’s talking about what he has done or what he will do, he’s consistently lying and giving you happy talk that is stuff that the federal government isn’t actually doing. And it’s making people around the country count on the fact the federal government is doing that stuff when they’re not. There may be other people in the federal government saying things that are true, but these daily briefings from the White House are a littany of things from the president that would be awesome if they were true, if they were happening, but they’re not. And so the sooner we come to terms with that, I think the better for all of us.”

“If it were up to me, and it’s not, I would stop putting those briefings on live TV. Not out of spite, but because it’s misformation. If the president does end up saying anything true, you can run it as tape. But if he keeps lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, all of us should stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s going to cost lives,” she concluded.

