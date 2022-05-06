‘As Much As I Do Not Like Him’: Madison Cawthorn Gets Surprising Defense From Daily Show’s Trevor Noah

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has been having a rough go of it lately, with a new scandal seemingly dropping every few days. If the congressman needs some good news though, he got a surprising defense this week from The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, someone who is plenty vocal about his criticism of Republicans such as Cawthorn.

What began as the 26-year-old congressman getting a word lashing from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after claiming in March to have been invited to an orgy by a member of Congress, as well as seeing others do cocaine, has morphed into constant leaks of videos and photos of Cawthorn in less than ideal situations. These include a recent video where the congressman is nude rough housing and dry humping a friend in a bed and another where he is dressed in lingerie on a cruise.

On Wednesday night, Noah addressed Cawthorn’s numerous controversies and played a statement the congressman released this week following the nude video leak. In the statement, Cawthorn claimed the leaks are part of a targeted campaign and said most members of Congress would not be serving in office today had they grown up with cell phones capturing their most embarrassing moments.

Before Noah could address Cawthorn’s point, he had to defend ol’ Red, White, and Blue as Cawthorn’s message about his nude video was delivered in front of an American flag.

“Can anyone explain to me why the American flag is in that video? That flag wasn’t humping anybody. Why you dragging the flag into this bullshit, Madison?” Noah joked.

He then, however, had to admit he agreed with Cawthorn, despite still opposing the Republican.

“As much as I do not like him, I have to agree,” Noah said. “Since the beginning of time, people have had the ability to insulate what they do in private from what they do in public, but now we have a whole generation whose growing up documenting every single dumb thing they do or say or hump and, honestly, unless they’re breaking the law, we’re going to have to figure out how to deal with this in society. Thanks to phones, everyone’s friends have dirt on them.”

If your friends don’t have enough dirt on you to ruin your career, then you’re not friends, the comedian informed his audience.

“I’m sorry, you’re not friends. You’re just acquaintances,” he said.

Noah also joked during the segment that perhaps the leaks on Cawthorn give some credit to those supposed “cocaine orgies.”

“You gotta admit, man, these people are coming for Madison Cawthorn,” he said. “You know, in fact, the way they’re coming for Madison Cawthron, I’m starting to think maybe those cocaine orgies were real.”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com