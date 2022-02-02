Madison Cawthorn Slams ‘Geriatric Despot’ and ‘Idiot’ Joe Biden on House Floor, Says He Deserves the Middle Finger

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) delivered a floor speech on Wednesday in which he trashed President Joe Biden in coarse terms.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced Biden approved the deployment of 3,000 U.S. soldiers to Germany, Poland, and Romania amid fears Russia may invade nearby Ukraine.

Cawthorn took exception to the development, stating,

Madam Speaker, the sons and daughters of America are not foot soldiers for your party’s inept geriatric despot. They are not expendable pawns to be dispatched at the whims of an idiot, tossed carelessly around the world to godforsaken caves and bloody sand boxes. They are Americans, worthy of honor and dignity. The only salute from them Joe Biden deserves involves one finger.

The freshman lawmaker has been a controversial figure since arriving in Congress last year. Like many in his party, he has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. He has called vaccine mandates “modern day segregation,” and recently he was seen cleaning a gun during a Zoom meeting with veterans.

“The path to American national security does not lie in American international interventionism,” he continued. “It lies in securing our southern border – not the Russia-Ukraine border. Our greatness is forged in our resistance to interference. The war lobby has no ally in the America First Republicans. We will preserve our strength through nationalism. We will champion America First today and America First forever.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

