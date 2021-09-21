Madison Cawthorn Calls Vaccine Mandates ‘Modern Day Segregation’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-GA) appeared on Newsmax Tuesday and addressed the fracas that broke out at a New York City restaurant last week. In that ugly scene, three diners from Texas were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a hostess at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side. She had denied entry to two men who were looking to join the women, but the men reportedly did not have ID cards that matched the vaccination cards they presented, and that’s when trouble began.

All restaurants in the city are required to confirm patrons’ vaccination status before allowing entry.

After their arrests the women, who, along with the men denied entry, are Black, alleged that the hostess made a racist remark at her. The restaurant denies it.

In response, Black Lives Matter protested outside the restaurant on Monday. BLM called “weaponization of the vaccine mandate against people of color.”

Host Chris Salcedo noted the high rate of vaccine hesitancy among the Black population, and asked the congressman for his reaction. Cawthorn responded,

I can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with them. But this is weaponized mandates, when no American, regardless of skin color should be giving up their personal liberty so easily. Because right now, what you’re seeing is, you’re seeing this medical apartheid, which is causing modern day segregation. Every single of minority activist should be up in arms right now, saying, ‘You are hurting the people who need help the very most with this actual mandate.’ It should be rescinded, and we should never be a country that forces mandates down the throats of Americans.

Last week for spoke out against possible vaccine mandates for domestic air travel, calling them “medical apartheid,” in what has apparently become favorite and wildly inappropriate refrain. The congressman also alleged that Americans have an “unrestricted travel within the United States.”

That claim drew mockery from MSNBC’s Brian Williams.

