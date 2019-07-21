CBS News’ Major Garrett spoke with Vice President Mike Pence and questioned him on President Donald Trump‘s reaction to the “send her back” chants at last week’s rally.

Pence defended Trump’s reaction and said, “The president was not pleased about it. Neither was I, and the president’s been very clear about that. We’re also not pleased about the fact that there are four members of Congress…”

Garrett jumped in and said he surely knows how close Trump’s relationship is with his supporters, saying, “This could all go away with one simple word or a phrase or something. You have a chance to say it right now. ‘Don’t do it again,’ is that your message?”

“Major, the president was very clear,” Pence replied.

“Was he?” Garrett asked.

“That he wasn’t happy about it,” Pence continued, “and that if it happens again he might––he’d make an effort to speak out.”

“He will make an effort to speak out about it,” Garrett clarified.

“That’s what he’s already said,” Pence added.

Garrett asked if people can “be patriotic and oppose the president’s reelection.”

Pence said, “Of course.”

He went on to say the comments from the “squad” are unacceptable and that Trump will “stand up for America and call out that rhetoric.”

“But even as they say that, they can stay,” Garrett added.

“Of course they can stay,” Pence said. “They’re American citizens. But they’re speaking their mind and this president has––I think the president has spoken for millions of Americans who cherish our law enforcement community, who cherish support of Israel, who reject anti-Semitism. All Americans left, right, center, Democrat, Republican, independent wouldn’t say what these members of Congress are saying on a regular basis.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com