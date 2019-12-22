Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, dismissed the blistering Christianity Today editorial against President Donald Trump by pointing to the president’s accomplishments for evangelicals.

Short said on Meet the Press that “evangelicals are not monolithic in their political viewpoints” and added that for many Christians, “we acknowledge there’s a president… who is also protecting thousands of other unplanned pregnancies in defense of life.”

“Does that trump his behavior?” Chuck Todd asked.

“A president who is also standing for religious liberty,” Short said, before telling Todd that “there is no president who has stood up for Israel by this president.”

“And that gives a lot of comfort to Christians across this country,” he added.

“Even if his behavior sometimes isn’t very Christian,” Todd said.

Short — who was on another Sunday show this morning defending the president joking that John Dingell is in hell — said Christians aren’t a monolith but a lot of Christians “take great gratitude that he’s our president.”

