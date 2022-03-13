Maria Bartiromo Draws Heat for Claiming ‘Some People’ Told Her the Biden White House Sees Putin as a ‘Partner,’ Not an ‘Enemy’

By Natalie Koach Mar 13th, 2022
 

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo received harsh resistance across social media after criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of Russian provoked conflict in Ukraine during Fox and Friends on Sunday.

“I was on the phone all weekend with various people about this conflict right now,” started Bartiromo when asked to comment on the conflict. “What I took away from all of my phone calls is the strategy of this administration has been underwhelming and not enough.”

Bartiromo then predicted the end of Ukraine as an independent nation, arguing that this will be consequential of the Biden administration’s “slow-walking of a response.”

What drew Bartiromo significant backlash across Twitter was this statement: “Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that at the end of the day this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner on many issues.”

“When is this administration going to get serious in telling Vladimir Putin we are done with partnerships?” the anchor demanded.

Bartiromo concluded by saying, “I don’t know how many more deaths we’re going to be talking about until we get there but it seems that right now the outcome is pretty clear.”

Condemnation across Twitter was almost immediate with many observers chiming in to express distaste in the anchor’s statements.



