Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo received harsh resistance across social media after criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of Russian provoked conflict in Ukraine during Fox and Friends on Sunday.

“I was on the phone all weekend with various people about this conflict right now,” started Bartiromo when asked to comment on the conflict. “What I took away from all of my phone calls is the strategy of this administration has been underwhelming and not enough.”

Bartiromo then predicted the end of Ukraine as an independent nation, arguing that this will be consequential of the Biden administration’s “slow-walking of a response.”

What drew Bartiromo significant backlash across Twitter was this statement: “Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that at the end of the day this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner on many issues.”

“When is this administration going to get serious in telling Vladimir Putin we are done with partnerships?” the anchor demanded.

Bartiromo concluded by saying, “I don’t know how many more deaths we’re going to be talking about until we get there but it seems that right now the outcome is pretty clear.”

Condemnation across Twitter was almost immediate with many observers chiming in to express distaste in the anchor’s statements.

For every female business journalist watching this downward spiral, it’s like believing in Batman all your life & then one day realizing…he’s actually The Joker. https://t.co/rx3DeY4ugQ — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 13, 2022

This is nuts. Her man Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence community. And Trump recently praised his moves in Ukraine as “genius.” A question for medical science: How does her head not explode? https://t.co/u3Tuusm1Rv — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 13, 2022

I feel like Maria jumped the shark a few years ago. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 13, 2022

Maybe Maria Bartiromo should read a newspaper every once in a while. https://t.co/mPPDfjbrOb — David Heath (@davidhth) March 13, 2022

Some people have told me that they feel that Maria Bartiromo is an idiot. https://t.co/bquWRUKjMD — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) March 13, 2022

Sure. Consider Putin a partner if you want to bomb hospitals, kill children, destroy cities & invade a sovereign country. https://t.co/1gWcxcXoAL — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 13, 2022

Every time you hear “some people say” you should immediately insert the words “what the network told me to say” in their place. The “some people” are always corporate execs. This is true right, left, and center. @MariaBartiromo https://t.co/nADWFeNvbd — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) March 13, 2022

“Some people have told me they feel” is some ace punditry. https://t.co/rWCIMxu9hQ — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 13, 2022

Watch clip above via Fox News

