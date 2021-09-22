Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Scooby Doo Gang Teamed Up To Fight the Green New Deal

It’s not often that Fred Jones of the Scooby Doo Gang makes a cameo on the House floor. But thanks to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), he made an appearance on Wednesday to help her advocate against the Green New Deal.

“This is a simple meme that you would find on the internet,” Greene said, as she pointed to a large poster of Fred unmasking an unknown villain and revealing it to be the communist hammer and sickle that appeared on the Soviet flag.

“But this meme is very real. The Green New Deal — surprise — serves China and China only,” she said, pointing to the hammer and sickle.

Neither a hammer, nor a sickle appear on China’s flag.

She then gestured and an aide put down the Scooby Doo meme and pulled up a meme depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping saying, “I own Joe Biden.”

