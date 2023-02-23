Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Ukraine Invasion a ‘War Against Russia’ After Tucker Carlson Laughs at Them Being Called Pro-Putin

Tucker Carlson had controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on his program Thursday night, not to discuss her plans for a “national divorce,” but to lay into “the idiots” in Congress “leading us into World War III” by supporting Ukraine. Greene sparked fury online as she described the conflict as “this war against Russia in Ukraine” – seemingly casting Russia as the victim and not the sole aggressor in the devastating conflict.

Carlson began the segment by slamming Republican leaders like Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who support military aid to Ukraine.

“Of course, only a very tiny number of Republicans voted to stop this insanity before it destroys the economy of the United States and triggers World War III,” Carlson said, referring to a recent vote on additional aid.

“And they’ve been punished for it. And a lot of Republicans care because on MSNBC, if you’re against World War III, you’re an agent of Putin. Watch,” Carlson said before rolling a clip of MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

“The point is Marjorie Taylor Greene and Vladimir Putin, and too often than I think anyone would like to acknowledge, Tucker Carlson, are all on the same page,” Wallace concluded in the clip after listing the GOP House members who voted against the aid.

“We’re on Putin’s side,” Carlson said laughing hysterically.

“It’s funny how the people who hate the United States the most and spend the most time tearing it down, oh, it’s tainted by the original sin of slavery. It’s a terrible country. 1619 project,” he continued, adding:

Who truly hate the United States are the ones who accuse people trying to save the United States from being destroyed in a pointless war of siding with a foreign dictator. Ignore them. They do not speak in good faith. They’re liars. Marjorie Taylor Greene represents the state of Georgia in the Congress, and we are happy to have her on tonight. Congresswoman, you seem to be fighting still a year later, a pretty lonely battle on the Republican side to wake up your own party to what they’re supporting, which is Joe Biden’s chief and craziest policy aim. Like, what is this?

“Well it doesn’t feel very lonely from my standpoint, Tucker, you know, we just heard Mike McCaul, one of my colleagues in Congress, talk about bipartisan support for this war against Russia in Ukraine,” Greene said, offering here controversial framing for the war.

“Yeah, there’s bipartisan support among the American people, and that’s support for our country, our border, stopping crime in our cities, reducing inflation, and making things good in America,” Greene continued, adding:

Again, there’s not bipartisan support among the American people for fighting a war in Ukraine that does nothing for Americans except forced them to pay for it. You know, I’m really sick and tired of it, and so is everyone else. Here’s the problem. The problem is that the warmongers and our supreme leaders and the Biden administration are so clueless, they are so stupid and they are so disconnected with what the American people want that they are literally going to lead us into World War II

“You know who’s for China, is the Biden administration. And the idiots that I work with in Congress that are leading us into World War Three and going to hurt America like never before,” Greene concluded.

