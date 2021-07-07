Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Steve Bannon Trump Won’t Be Reinstated as President in August

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) has dashed the hopes of the nuttiest nuts in MAGA world.

On Wednesday, Greene told former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon on his show that contrary to the wild conspiracy theory that the 45th president will return to the presidency in August, he in fact will not do that. Nevertheless, she still managed to get her facts wrong.

“There was real election fraud that happened in Fulton County,” Greene said. “Georgia did not go for Joe Biden. I have been saying it. I’ve lived in this state my entire life. We re-elected President Trump on November 3rd in 2020.”

Then she addressed the reinstatement theory.

“I want people to be careful in what they believe,” warned Greene. “It’s going to be very difficult to overturn the 2020 election, and so I hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to back in the White House in August. ‘Cause that’s not true. And I’m telling you as a member of Congress, that’s a very difficult thing to make happen.”

Not only is returning Trump to the White House in August “a very difficult thing to make happen,” it is simply not possible. There is no constitutional mechanism through which that scenario would play out.

The crazy theory has been floated perhaps most prominently by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has become something of a folk hero for many Trump supporters. Earlier this year on Bannon’s show, Lindell declared, “Donald Trump will be back in office in August.”

“What I’m talking about, Steve, is what I have been doing since January 9,” said Lindell. “All of the evidence I have, everything that is going to go before the Supreme Court, and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

