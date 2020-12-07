Mark Levin Calls for Supreme Court to Intervene in Election: Politicians ‘Violated the Constitution Repeatedly’

Fox News host Mark Levin spent the entirety of Sunday’s Life, Liberty & Levin railing against the 2020 Election, eventually concluding that it’s time for the Supreme Court to intervene.

The host began by focusing on Pennsylvania — a key battleground state that certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory last month — claiming there was “systemic fraud” in the state.

Levin listed examples of situations that would have been considered fraud “fourteen months ago,” but weren’t during this year’s election due to changes made in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fourteen months ago in the state of Pennsylvania, if you had voted by mail-in ballot, it would have been discarded. If that mail-in ballot have been counted, that would have been fraud,” he said. “Fourteen months ago in the state of Pennsylvania, if you sent in a ballot without a signature, that ballot would be discarded. If it was counted, that would be criminal fraud.”

“All of those ballots today count,” Levin added. “They were all counted in Pennsylvania because of unconstitutional and illegal changes that were made by officials and made quote-unquote ‘officially’ by individuals in Pennsylvania.”

Levin continued his rant on election fraud, despite the fact that the Trump team’s case of thrown out of court, noting that Josh Shapiro, the attorney general of Pennsylvania, is a Democrat.

“What we see here is fraud perpetrated against the people of Pennsylvania, against the American people and the Electoral College process by politicians who violated the constitution repeatedly, who violated the rule of law by a rogue state Supreme Court. Unless the U.S. Supreme Court exercises legitimacy their power of judicial review, we have a potential constitutional crisis in the matter,” he said. “The U.S. Supreme Court should not just sit there and take a pass when in fact it is time for the U.S. Supreme Court to intercede.”

