Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told MSNBC’s Katy Tur Friday that his government has “moved on from testing” Americans for the coronavirus and is now focusing on “mitigation,” because soon “hospitals will be overwhelmed and unable to do the tests.”

“I think everybody’s working around the clock, both at the federal, state, and local level,” Hogan said, prompting Tur to follow up: “We still don’t have tests though… So why is it so slow?”

“Well that’s a great question that I don’t have the answer to and don’t really have time to argue about,” Hogan responded. “Worrying about what the tests are or why they didn’t have them doesn’t really matter to me right now, I’m just worried about saving lives.”

“I’m just wondering what’s taking so long,” Tur declared.

Hogan then admitted, “Everybody’s trying to work on it, but I don’t believe they can wrap up fast enough. That’s the simple answer. We’ve moved on from testing, quite frankly, to other things right now.”

After being asked what the “other things” are, Hogan said, “We’ve moved from containment to mitigation and quite frankly at some point soon we’re probably not going to be into testing as much because the hospitals will be overwhelmed and unable to do the tests.”

“So we’re going to be looking at how do we ramp up hospital capacities, how do we worry about taking care of folks,” he continued. “All this arguing about what they didn’t do in testing and can they get it up to speed in weeks or months or whatever… If you take a look at how fast things are happening, not just on a daily basis, but on an hourly, almost minute to minute basis, as we’re sitting here talking right now there are probably things that have changed and we just have to stay on top of it the best we can.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

