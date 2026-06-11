‘A Special Kind of Con Man’: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks ‘Fine Print’ Warning on Trump’s $12,000 UFC Gold Coin

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump’s commemorative gold coin, on sale for nearly $12,000 ahead of UFC Freedom 250 and the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

The late-night host devoted part of his opening monologue Wednesday night to scrutinizing the fine print attached to the coin, being sold through a partnership involving the Trump Organization.

“It just so happens that the Trump family is offering a special commemorative coin with his head on it for this UFC event for the low, low price of only $11,999,” he said.

Showing an image of the medallion on-screen, which features an image of the president, Kimmel quipped: “You can see though it’s a beautiful coin. ‘Julius UF Caesar’ is pictured. This is 1 ounce of pure PF70-rated gold.”

“Just by comparison, an ounce of PF70-rated gold in coin form without his head on it goes for about 4,500 bucks. So this is a deal,” he laughed.

The comedian, however, had the most fun by focusing particular attention on the product’s disclaimer.

“If you read the fine print, which they would prefer you do not do, you will learn that the coin is ‘intended for individual enjoyment only and not for investment purposes,'” he read aloud. “‘This is not political, has nothing to do with any political campaign.’ ‘It is not legal tender and has no face value.'”

“You really have to hand it to Trump,” Kimmel joked. “I mean, it takes a special kind of con man to sell your supporters money they cannot spend anyplace.”

He noted that the White House had issued a statement denying that the president’s family was “profiting off an event he forced onto the White House grounds.”

Reading a statement from White House spokesperson Davis Ingle, who recommended those pushing “fake news” about “conflict of interest” should get themselves a “Trump Bible,” Kimmel mocked the further product promotion.

“Repent, for only $59.99,” he cracked.

Watch above via ABC.

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