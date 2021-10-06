Maryland Man Allegedly Killed Pharmacist Brother and 2 Others Over Covid Vaccine Conspiracy

A Maryland man allegedly killed his brother and sister-in-law last week because his brother, a pharmacist, had administered Covid-19 vaccines.

Court documents revealed that Jeffrey Burnham, 46, told his mother he needed to confront his older brother, Brian Robinette, “about the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines.” He repeatedly insisted that “Brian knows something.”

Burnham’s mother had called police twice last week due to concerns about his “mental stability,” after he talked about the FBI “being after” them.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Burnham is currently being held without bond in Alleghany County, where he was charged with stabbing and killing 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, a family friend, in her Cumberland home on Setp. 29. Police said he then took Reynolds’ car and drove to Ellicott City, about 125 miles away.

Burnham’s mother called police again, the Baltimore Sun reported, because he was talking about Reynolds’ car.

The following day he killed his 58-year-old brother and his wife, Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, in their Ellicott City home.

The court documents state that the Howard County Police Department’s tactical unit entered the house and found the Robinettes with gun shot wounds from a 40-caliber hand gun, WBAL reports.

Police located Reynolds’ vehicle nearby, but noticed that Brian Robinette’s 2007 Corvette was missing.

An unnamed individual tipped police that Burnham, driving a red Corvette, had asked at their house for gas money. He told the person they would soon see him on television and claimed that his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot.”

Burnham was ultimately captured by police in West Virginia last week, following an 18-hour manhunt.

Watch above, via WBAL-TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com