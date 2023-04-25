Matt Gaetz Claims Tucker Carlson Persuaded Trump To Ignore ‘Bad Advice’ from Pence and Defense Secretary

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed on Monday that he and ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson persuaded former President Donald Trump to ignore “bad advice” from Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis during the Trump administration.

“I cannot overstate the importance that Tucker Carlson had on public policy and choices we made in the government,” said Gaetz during an appearance on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports following news of Carlson’s dismissal. Gaetz then revealed that he and Carlson “were directly involved in persuading President Trump to ignore some of the bad advice he was getting” from Pence, Pompeo, and Mattis.

Gaetz did not elaborate.

Pointing out that Carlson had previously worked for CNN, MSNBC, and PBS, Gaetz said he “would suspect that the millions of Tucker Carlson viewers, of which I am one, will follow him to whatever his next project is,” as viewers feel “safe with him” and are looking for a show where “conservative views and values are unapologetically shared.”

Newsmax host Greg Kelly responded by saying that Carlson’s departure was “definitely a loss” and hinted at the possibility of Carlson moving to Newsmax. “We do have Newsmax and who knows, this could–we’ll see how things all play out,” he concluded.

Gaetz was not the only member of Congress to weigh in on Carlson’s dismissal. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called the decision a “big loss for Fox,” while Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) called Carlson “the most courageous person in American media.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

