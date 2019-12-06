Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a consistent President Donald Trump defender, admitted that even he thinks it is strange that Rudy Giuliani is back in Ukraine while impeachment is ongoing.

“I think it’s a little weird Rudy Giuliani is in the Ukraine right now. And I’m not here to defend Rudy Giuliani,” Gaetz told Chris Cuomo on Cuomo Prime Time. Gaetz then went on to say he wants to give the former mayor of New York City the “benefit of the doubt.”

“I don’t think Giuliani’s the problem, it’s: who sent him?” Cuomo responded. “Who’s paying him? Why is he there? If there is a logical extension of foreign policy, as you guys argue this was about, then why is Mayor Giuliani involved at all?”

“I don’t know,” Gaetz responded.

“Our country does have a history of using people in a non-traditional way,” he continued. “The president even encouraged me to meet with foreign leaders and carry a message now and then outside of the official channels. So I think there’s nothing wrong with that inherently.”

“It’s one thing to ask a congressman to do something. We don’t know if this man is the president’s lawyer. If he was a proxy for the State Department. Or just acting as a concerned citizen. But it really matters which answer is correct,” Cuomo noted.

Giuliani is currently in Ukraine making a documentary with One America News Network, a far-right news organization that frequently propagates conspiracy theories.

Watch above, via CNN.

