Remember When Newt Gingrich Ruined Christmas in 1998?

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called out House Democrats for trying to impeach President Donald Trump “on the eve of Christmas,” Friday, but on December 19 1998, when Gingrich was speaker, the House of Representatives impeached former President Bill Clinton.

“Really, on the eve of Christmas it is really sad to see the dishonesty and the partisanship that the House Democrats are displaying,” declared Gingrich during a Fox News interview on Friday, describing the ordeal as “an embarrassment to the country.”

Though Gingrich was mocked online for claiming it was the “eve of Christmas,” Clinton actually was impeached by the House on Dec. 19 1998, just days before Christmas.

As The New York Times reported the day after, on December 20 1998, “William Jefferson Clinton was impeached on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice today by a divided House of Representatives, which recommended virtually along party lines that the Senate remove the nation’s 42d President from office.”

Prominent observers were quick to point out the irony on social media:

Under Gingrich’s leadership in 1998, the House voted to impeach Bill Clinton six days before Christmas. https://t.co/lALzmiVM4C — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 6, 2019

Newt Gingrich says the impeachment of Donald Trump would be part of the nonexistent “War on Christmas.” Notably, Newt impeached President Clinton on December 19th—six days before Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/rcVlBxz36u — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 6, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]