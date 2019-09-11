Meghan McCain did not hold back in her critical assessment of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on Tuesday’s episode of The View during a discussion based on McKay Coppins fascinating profile of Trump family drama published Monday by The Atlantic.

The article entitled The Heir outlines the shifting dynamics and political aspirations among President Donald Trump’s children and reports how first-born son Donald Trump, Jr. has emerged as an upcoming star in the world of conservative conservative politics, while daughter Ivanka may have misplayed her hand by joining her father in the White House.

McCain — no stranger to the benefits of a well-known player inside the beltway herself – did not demur in her harsh assessment amid a specific conversation about the character of Ms. Trump and her husband in response to fellow host Abby Huntsman — herself stranger to the benefits of a well-known player inside the beltway.

After Huntsman expressed empathy for how Ivanka and her siblings were ostensibly raised in reality TV show, Ms. McCain shot back.

“No offense, they crashed my dad’s funeral. They get nothing from me. Really, they’re not good people.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin eventually followed up by expressing amazement of the “nepotism” reported by Coppins essay, perhaps forgetting that two of her four fellow co-hosts entirely owe their media career to their famous fathers.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com