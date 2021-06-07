Meghan McCain went after liberals who have been attacking Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for his opposition to the For the People Act — comparing “the squad’s” influence on the Democratic Party to Donald Trump’s relationship with the GOP.

“I could literally debate the filibuster for this entire show,” McCain told her co-hosts on Monday’s The View, adding that because they were running low on time, she was going to stick to unpacking Manchin’s rocky relationship with his party.

“What’s fascinating to me is that Democrats would seem to have rather have a Republican in the Senate in Joe Manchin’s seat than have any moderates,” she said. “In my home state of Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema is also someone who came out and said she wouldn’t vote for the filibuster either.”

McCain went on to note that “there’s so many conversations about whether or not Republicans have had to bend the knee to Trump.”

“Well, do Democrats have to bend the knee to the squad and everything on the far left?” McCain added. “Because it looks like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)] and the squad is dictating who is your party as well.”

The host went on to note that Manchin managed to win the Senate election in West Virginia, despite the state’s overwhelming support for Trump, adding that Democrats could learn something from the feat.

“Instead of taking the lessons of Joe Manchin, they would rather call him a heretic and call him a traitor,” she said, adding, “If you’re a Republican who votes against your party, you’re a hero and a maverick.”

McCain pointed to the fact that President Joe Biden did not run as a progressive, adding that if Americans wanted a leader on the far left, they would have elected Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) instead.

“But that’s not what the Democratic coalition wants, and if they’re going to continue down this path, where anyone who thinks differently of them is bloodletted and seen as a heretic, you’re going to have the same problem on your side that I’m having on mine,” she concluded.

Watch above, via ABC.

