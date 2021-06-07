A Democratic congressman is sounding off on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for his opposition to the For the People Act — a voting rights bill being promoted by Democrats in Congress.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Monday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) tore into the senator for, in his view, being as obstructionist as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Joe Manchin has become the new Mitch McConnell,” Bowman said. “Mitch McConnell, during [Barack] Obama’s presidency, said he would do everything in his power to stop Obama. He’s also repeated that now during the Biden presidency by saying he would do everything in his power to stop President Biden. And now Joe Manchin is doing everything in his power to stop Democracy, and to stop our work for the people — the work that the people sent us here to do.”

Bowman — a progressive Democrat from New York who ousted 11-term incumbent Eliot Engel last year — went on to bash Manchin for his unwillingness to eliminate the filibuster.

“Manchin is not pushing us closer to bipartisanship,” Bowman said. “He is doing the work of the Republican party by being an obstructionist just like they’ve been since the beginning of Biden’s presidency.”

The congressman went on to say that Manchin has, to date, spurned a meeting with him.

“My office has reached out to the senator multiple times to engage in conversation around saving and rescuing our democracy,” Bowman said. “I have yet to hear back from Senator Manchin.”

The congressman added, “It’s easy for us to say what we’re not going to vote for, what we’re not going to do. It’s much harder to build a coalition to meet the needs of our democracy. And I wonder, is senator Manchin reaching out to his Republican colleagues to move them in the direction we need to go. Is he responding to the polling, are they responding to the polling? And are we recognizing this moment in history to being essential to overall American history, and really building the multi-racial democracy that we are, and not upholding a corporate agenda, or the Jim Crow white supremacist relic which is the filibuster.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]