Other candidates in the Democratic 2020 primary race are, to put it lightly, not happy with the DNC changing debate rules that are expected to benefit Michael Bloomberg and allow him to appear on the debate stage next month.

Per the New York Times:

The D.N.C. announced Friday that in order to participate in the debate, set for Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, a candidate must win at least a single delegate in either the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary or meet polling requirements. It has eliminated the requirement that candidates must have received donations from hundreds of thousands of individuals. Mr. Bloomberg, a multibillionaire, is running a self-funded campaign and is not soliciting donations.

Michael Moore was on the campaign trail for Bernie Sanders in Iowa tonight and said that “the corporate Democrats, the one percent of the Democratic Party who are thoroughly pissed that Bernie Sanders is now number one” and has a chance of winning.

Moore said the DNC is trying to “undo the people’s movement” as he reviewed what the rule change is. And he went after Bloomberg in particular:

“They removed it so that he can be in the next debate! He doesn’t have to show he has any support amongst the American people, he can just buy his way onto the debate stage. And I’ve gotta tell you what’s so discussing about this. I watched the debate in Iowa here two weeks ago, the all-white debate, and the fact that… the DNC will not allow Cory Booker on that stage, will not allow Julian Castro on that stage, but they’re going to allow Mike Bloomberg on the stage because he’s got a billion fucking dollars!”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]