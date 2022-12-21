Mika Brzezinski Savages ‘Loser’ Trump Over Release of His Tax Returns: ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along’

Mika Brzezinski went after Donald Trump in light of the House Ways and Means Committee’s vote to release the former president’s long-sought tax returns.

Trump’s critics have pursued his tax returns for years, ever since he broke precedent among presidential candidates by refusing in 2016 to release his financial information. The ex-president constantly justified the nondisclosure by claiming he was under audit, and critics kept pushing for his returns in the hopes of examining his records for financial fraud and/or conflicts of interest.

Brzezinski took on the subject now that the Ways and Means Committee has voted to release Trump’s returns to the public. The New York Times’ initial reporting on them says that he “racked up chronic losses that he aggressively employed to avoid paying taxes.” Brzezinski not only dinged Trump on this account, but she also noted that the former president’s claims are contradicted by the findings that the IRS did not conduct routine audits on him despite a “mandatory” policy for sitting presidents.

From Brzezinski:

It proves that Hillary Clinton was right all along. Nancy Pelosi was right all along; Chuck Schumer was right all along. The Democrats were right all along. Reporting from the New York Times was right all along; Washington Post, too, was 100 percent correct all along. Donald Trump was not under audit. Donald Trump was lying. He was desperate to hide the truth from Americans. That truth, that far from being a shrewd businessman, he was, in fact, the biggest loser out of the 300 million Americans who filed their taxes with the IRS. The man lost more money than any other American, at a time when he was writing The Art of the Deal, this was happening, and worse than that, the fact his own Treasury Department under the bumbling hands of Steve Mnuchin refused to audit the president after Trump got into the White House — that’s usually done. So that lie continued and continued and continued until last night.

Brzezinski pointed out all the years when Trump’s income was in the red, and he used that fact as a justification to pay little to no federal income tax. She also flagged the IRS for not acting to scrutinize Trump until the Way and Means Committee compelled them to investigate his filings.

Watch above via MSNBC.

