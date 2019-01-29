Mike Bloomberg on AOC’s ‘Green New Deal’: I’m ‘Tired of Listening to Things That are Pie in the Sky’

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg criticized newly-elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez‘s (D-NY) Green New Deal, calling for a more “practical” approach to clean energy and a more structured, feasible Democratic goal for 2020.

“I’m a little bit tired of listening to things that are pie in the sky that we never are going to pass, never going to afford,” he said at a New Hampshire business and politics conference Tuesday morning.

Bloomberg called it “disingenuous” to promote idealistic elements of Democratic policy without having a clear plan on how it will be accomplished.

“It’s become fashionable to do so, but I think it’s time as a party that we started putting some meat on the bone and laying out exactly how a green new deal should — what it should include,” said Bloomberg, adding that he has begun constructing his own Green New Deal.

Today I announced I'll outline a plan for a Green New Deal, accelerating US transition to 100% clean energy. The 1st pillar will be investing in people & communities that powered our economy for decades. The econ benefits of a Green New Deal must reach every corner of the country pic.twitter.com/Fvjdondyu4 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 29, 2019

The billionaire also took shots at President Donald Trump, who he said “failed at business, and now he has failed at government.” He added he has no “doubt that replacing coal with clean energy is good for America,” in spite of Trump’s efforts to keep the coal industry afloat.

Addressing whether he will run for president in 2020, Bloomberg said, “whether I run for President or not, I will work to ensure that fighting climate change and spurring economic development in areas that have depended on fossil fuels is a top priority for the Democratic Party.”

