Rep. Jeffries Defends Freshmen Dems Accused of Anti-Semitism: I Found Them to Be ‘Thoughtful Colleagues’

During their weekly press conference, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) defended freshmen congresswomen Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who have been shown to be in the company of anti-Semitic activists and donors, along with being accused of anti-Semitism themselves.

The Daily Caller reported on Monday Tlaib is part of a Facebook group called the “Palestinian American Congress.” The Caller found its members, including a key fundraiser for Tlaib, regularly demonize Jews through memes and videos.

When asked about about the Caller’s report, Jeffries said he was unaware about the latest news, but went to bat for them.

“Well I’m not sure what The Daily Caller has or has not said. I’ve found those two, new freshmen members, to be thoughtful colleagues on a wide variety of issues,” Jeffries said. “We can have a robust debate on domestic policy and on foreign policy. I can say the overwhelming majority of the House Democratic Caucus is strongly pro-Israel.”

He then said House Democrats will not let Senate Republicans push forward legislation that is just a political stunt and has nothing to do with American foreign policy, with regards to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

