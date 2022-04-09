Mike Lindell Shouts ‘Dominion’, Bashes Fox, Call Republicans ‘Traitors’ with Trump Candidate at NC Rally

At a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina on Saturday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Trump-endorsed Republican primary candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake, a former journalist in the state, came together on the web-based Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) to claim the 2020 election was stolen, Pennsylvania Republicans are traitors to the United States, and Fox News and the conservative media in general are cowards.

RSBN covers all Trump events and regularly features lengthy pseudo-interviews with their sponsor, Mike Lindell. On Saturday he was joined by Kari Lake, who both he and Trump have endorsed. Naturally most of the conversation was focused on Lindell’s quixotic quest to have Trump reinstated any day now, a subject Lake was enthusiastic about.

“I believe the 2022 election is the last election, if we don’t get this fixed,” said Lake. “When I’m governor, we’re going to pull 2020 back out into the sunlight. We are going to go through that line by line to fix everything. It’s for my kids and your kids and your kids.”

Lindell brought up the fact that Lake was previously a reporter with a Fox affiliate in Arizona, where during her 22 years she interviewed both former President Barack Obama and, of course, Donald Trump.

“And you know, you might not all know this, but Kari coming over from Fox, isn’t it nice to be able to speak out RSBN the truth?” said Lindell. “You can actually talk instead of not talking about elections?

“And you can even say the word on this show: Dominion!” said Lindell in a mock-dramatic tone. “Whaa? This is crazy! Dominion!”

Lindell was obviously referring to Dominion Voting Systems, which he has bashed in as many venues as possible since 2020, resulting in legal action against some of those outlets — a point he mentioned later in the broadcast to bash Fox News again.

“Well, you know what? It’s not even so much what they’re covering, it’s what they don’t cover,” said Lake.

“No it is what they don’t cover,” Lindell said emphatically.

Then Lindell really got into it. He started with the phrase “going Fox on you,” and went all the way to saying Pennsylvania Republicans should be on a list of “traitors to the United States,” as the Trump-endorsed Arizona candidate Lake nodded.

LINDELL: I call it going Fox on you. They went Fox on us, and not just Fox. All conservative media is afraid to talk about it. And why? Don’t, do they – I ask them all the time. You guys, you know, I don’t know what’s worse, the conservative media or the Republicans are out there, the Republican legislatures. I got a word for the Republican Legislature. All of you guys in all you swing states and sit out there and the people that have worked hard in Arizona and Wisconsin, those two states to fight to decertify and stuff. And you Republicans are still sit there going, ‘Oh, well, we just hope you we can, we can drag out the clock past the 22 election.’ I got news for you. We’re never going to forget your name. You’re either going to be a traitor or a hero. There’s nothing in between. So I’ll tell you, Arizona, you could decertify tomorrow. Wisconsin, you could decertify tomorrow. Pennsylvania, you had more votes than voters. Come on. That’s a disgusting. I mean, what a law. What a law. What a concept. You can’t have more votes from voters. You need to decertify. You Republican legislatures(sic) here in Pennsylvania, you should be listed, every one of you, as a traitor to the United States. Every single one. I’m sorry. It’s ridiculous.

At that point, Lake concurred that Trump Republicans “will not forget who masked our children, who cheated in the election, who stole our vote, who refused to stand up and be brave and courageous.”

“e’re going to hold people accountable for injustices done to the American people,” she added.

Watch the clip above, via RSBN.

