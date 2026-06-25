Mike Lindell Reaches Settlement With Dominion Voting Systems in $1.3 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has reached a confidential settlement to end the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems, which had accused him of spreading conspiracy theories related to it and the 2020 presidential election.

The company formerly known as Dominion, now operating as Liberty Vote following an acquisition last year, filed to dismiss the case in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

“The parties have agreed to a confidential settlement to this matter,” a Liberty Vote spokesperson told the Minnesota Star Tribune in a statement Wednesday.

Court documents show Liberty Vote and Lindell will each cover their own attorneys’ fees and expenses. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dominion sued the MyPillow founder in 2021, accusing him of relentlessly spreading false claims about the company’s technology despite knowing there was no evidence to support them. The lawsuit alleged Lindell used the claims that Dominion had manipulated vote totals in 2020 to drive sales for his pillow business.

Lindell, one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal allies, revealed the fight with Dominion cost him roughly $20 million.

The settlement also comes after Lindell fell short in his attempt to secure the Minnesota Republican Party’s nomination in the state’s gubernatorial contest.

In 2025, a federal judge previously found that he defamed Smartmatic, another voting technology company, as well as a former Dominion employee. A jury later awarded that former employee $2.3 million in damages.

Dominion became a target of Trump allies after the 2020 election, and responded with a series of sweeping suits. Fox News settled its case with the company for $787 million in 2023 after the network aired false allegations that Dominion had rigged the election. A separate $1.3 billion lawsuit against Trump ally Rudy Giuliani ended last year in an undisclosed settlement.

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