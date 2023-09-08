Mike Pence Makes Weird NFL Analogy When Brian Kilmeade Asks About Trump’s 40-Point Lead Over Him

[jw_freestar ID=yDkAFuTu

Former Vice President Mike Pence made an interesting NFL analogy when Brian Kilmeade asked how he intends to make up his 40-point deficit to Donald Trump.

A recent CNN poll of likely Republican voters revealed the former president has maintained a commanding lead over his rivals. 52% of likely Republican and registered voters plan to vote for Trump in the 2024 primaries, while former VP Pence stands at 7%.

“You’re trailing the former president by about 40 points,” Fox & Friends co-host noted during an early Friday morning interview. “How do you make up that gap?”

“Well, you know, look, the Lions beat the Chiefs, right?” Pence replied about Thursday night’s game in which the Detroit Lions defeated the Kansas City Cheifs, 21-20 at Arrowhead.

“The American people love competition,” Pence continued, adding, “I think Labor Day hits, and the debate really begins. And we’re just going to go out. We’re going to tell our story. I say with great humility I really believe that I’m the most qualified, the most experienced, the most tested and proven conservative in this race. We’re going to carry that message forward, and we’ll let the people in Iowa and New Hampshire and every state across the country decide.”

Oddsmakers had the Lions as a three and a half-point underdog in Thursday night’s game. While Detroit defeating the defending Super Bowl champs on their home turf is undoubtedly an upset, it’s not really akin to making up a 40+ deficit in the polls.

One might be surprised that Pence didn’t opt for the more Biblical analogy of David and Goliath or even the Sunday morning animated cartoon from the 70s, Davey and Goliath, which seems more on brand for the former Vice President.

