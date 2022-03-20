Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wrote off the anti-Ukraine rhetoric coming from Republican representatives like Madison Cawthorn (NC) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA).

On Sunday, McConnell appeared on Face The Nation and expressed hope that Ukraine can win the war against Russia’s invading military, while advocating for the United States to continue offering the country assistance.

“You are very clear in your language there,” CBS’s Margaret Brennan observed, “but others in your party have not been.”

Brennan noted that Cawthorn was recently caught on film insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “thug.” As Cawthorn’s comments got picked up by Russian state media outlets, Greene recently published a video address in which she said the U.S. shouldn’t provide aid to Ukraine because they’re in “a war they cannot possibly win.”

“Is there any room in the Republican Party for this rhetoric? And why isn’t there more discipline?” Brennan asked.

“Well, there are some lonely voices out there that are in a different place,” McConnell replied. “But looking at the Senate Republicans, I can tell you I would’ve, had I been the majority leader, put this Ukraine supplemental up by itself. I think virtually every one of my members would have voted for it.”

“The vast majority of the Republican Party writ-large, both in the Congress and across the country, are totally behind the Ukrainians and urging the president to take these steps quicker,” McConnell continued. “So there may be a few lonely voices off to the side. I wouldn’t pay much attention to them.”

Watch above, via CBS.

