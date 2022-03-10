Madison Cawthorn Caught on Video Calling Zelensky a ‘Thug’ and Ukraine ‘Evil’ and ‘Woke’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was recently caught on video calling President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

“Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” Cawthorn can be heard telling reports in a video now going viral on Twitter. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

.@CawthornforNC: “Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.” h/t @WRAL pic.twitter.com/cf3sew7MOp — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) March 10, 2022

Cawthorn’s comments are largely in conflict with the opinions of other Republicans, some of whom condemned the North Carolina representative for his take on Zelensky.

Republican state Senator Chuck Edwards (NC) took to Twitter to state, “The thug is Vladimir Putin,” after Cawthorn’s remarks went viral.

Let’s be clear. The thug is Vladimir Putin. We must unite as a nation to pray for President Zelensky and the brave people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and their freedom. Anything less is counter to everything we stand for in America.#ncpol #wncpol #ncga #NC11 — Chuck Edwards (@ChuckEdwards4NC) March 10, 2022

“We must unite as a nation to pray for President Zelensky and the brave people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and their freedom,” he added. “Anything less is counter to everything we stand for in America.”

Cawthorn later attempted to water down his comments in a Thursday tweet, writing, “The actions of Putin and Russia are disgusting. But leaders, including Zelensky, should NOT push misinformation on America.”

The actions of Putin and Russia are disgusting. But leaders, including Zelensky, should NOT push misinformation on America. I am praying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Pray also we are not drawn into conflict based on foreign leaders pushing misinformation. — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 10, 2022

“I am praying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” he added. “Pray also we are not drawn into conflict based on foreign leaders pushing misinformation.”

The congressman also linked to a Substack article about propaganda and misinformation amid the Russian-Ukrainian war, writing, “Propaganda is being used to entice America into another war.”

Propaganda is being used to entice America into another war. I do not want Americans dying because emotions pushed us into a conflict.https://t.co/1IWJ33Tgqd — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 10, 2022

The article Cawthorn linked to largely focused on the viral story of Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island, as many believed they were killed by a Russian attack, but were later reported as “alive and well.”

“I do not want Americans dying because emotions pushed us into a conflict,” he added.

