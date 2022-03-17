Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) bashed congressional colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her “useful idiot” commentary on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Greene released a video address to her supporters on Wednesday through Facebook, where she called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “despicable” and “evil.” Greene then argued against the idea of American intervention in Ukraine while using most of the speech to criticize President Joe Biden’s leadership.

As she railed against the “weak, dementia-ridden fossil inside the White House,” Greene spoke against Biden authorizing $800 million of military assistance to Ukraine, and she claimed their fight for survival against Russia is hopeless.

“If we truly care about suffering and death on our television screens, we cannot fund more of it by sending money and weaponry to fight a war they cannot possibly win,” said Greene. “The only effect of more arms and more money from America will be to prolong the war and magnify human suffering.”

During her address, Greene claimed the war in Ukraine was “a conflict in which peace agreements have been routinely violated by both sides.” Of course, given Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty and their military’s attacks on civilians, Cheney had some objections to Greene’s remarks.

“Putin is targeting and slaughtering civilians in a brutal unprovoked war against Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation,” Cheney tweeted. “Only the Kremlin and their useful idiots would call that ‘a conflict in which peace agreements have been violated by both sides.'”

This wouldn’t be the first time Greene has been called a “useful idiot” for Russia because of her Ukraine commentary.

