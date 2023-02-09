Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller appeared on the Washington DC set of Morning Joe to promote a new book, and boy did things get super awkward.

The interview lasted for roughly 30 minutes, and Miller’s defense of his lack of action on January 6, 2021, his blaming partisan hyperbole for how news of the attack has been reported, and his defense of former President Donald Trump did not play well with the Morning Joe panel.

Miller opened his appearance by professing to be a big fan of the cable news morning show, in the sort of suckuppery one may expect from Michael Scott on The Office. While the panel of hosts and pundits were gracefully polite, they were not moved by his naked appeal for kindness.

Miller served for roughly three decades in the military but is likely best known as the last secretary of defense to serve President Trump. His tenure included the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by angry Trump supporters eager to overturn the 2020 general election.

Given he served as acting secretary of defense just for the last two months of the Trump administration, many considered him a “sap,” according to Christopher Miller himself.

The details revealed in the interview are too many to list. He did admit, however, that Trump gave him full authority to use the military to protect the demonstrators on Jan. 6. When pressed about why he didn’t use the military to protect Congress, he said he was gravely concerned about the appearance of a military coup.

Later in the interview, David Ignatius called his insults directed at military brass “nasty,” and Miller doubled down on the need for accountability following a controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan. He had to be reminded that it was Trump himself who promised to remove troops and wanted to host Taliban leaders at Camp David before Republican leaders noted what a bad look that would be.

Things went from awkward to tense back to awkward and ultimately landed on unpleasant. Miller did not parade himself in glory in this interview, and the Morning Joe panel deserves credit for striking the right balance between asking tough questions of their guest while hiding any disgust.

We’ve excerpted 10 minutes from the nearly 30 minute interview as a favor to you, dear reader.

Watch above via MSNBC.

