Morning Joe Calls for TV Ban of Kellyanne, Giuliani, Sarah Sanders: ‘They Just Lie’…’Time to Take a Stand’

Morning Joe held a discussion on Monday where they questioned why TV new networks bother having Kellyanne Conway, Rudy Giuliani and Sarah Huckabee Sanders on when all three of them constantly push lies on President Donald Trump‘s behalf.

The conversation began when Mika Brzezinski asked what editorial guidance networks should embrace now that Sanders is doubling down about her admitted lies about former FBI director James Comey. This led to Brzezinski asking “do we interview Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Do we put her on airwaves at this point? What happens to briefings if they ever come back? Where do we go with a situation like this?”

Associated Press’ Jonathan Lemire noted that news outlets constantly debate whether to have Conway on air, to which, Brzezinski noted that MSNBC never has her on because “it’s literally 20 minutes of nothing, of lies.” Joe Scarborough entered the conversation by saying he doesn’t understand why have Conway or Sanders on “if they know they’re going to lie,” and he also threw Giuliani into the mix.

“This isn’t opinion, it isn’t subjective, you can stack their words up against words they’ve used in the past and they just lie and they do it openly and if they would like to get angry about that, we’d be glad to run clips all day tomorrow showing their lies. But the same thing with Rudy Giuliani. I was watching some hosts interview Giuliani and he was saying things that were objectively false. I sat there wondering ‘okay well if you’ve got to let this guy on despite the fact that he’s going to lie, why don’t you interrupt him and call out on every lie as they’re moving forward? I don’t understand. That’s not even-handed journalism. That’s just allowing a propagandist to come on and tell knowable lies.”

Scarborough eventually finished the segment by saying “I don’t think reporters should have White House staff on who repeatedly lie.” Brzezinski agreed, saying “It’s time to take a stand. If [Sanders] won’t step down, we need to step up.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

