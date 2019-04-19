Stephanopoulos Grills Sarah Sanders Over Comey Lie: ‘That’s a Deliberate, False Statement’

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos grilled Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday over her groundless smears of James Comey, as revealed by Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

As political observers continue to pore over the special counsel’s report, one of the most intriguing revelations so far is that Sanders said under oath that she lied when she told the media that many people in the FBI were delighted when President Trump fired Comey. The report specifically said that she “acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything.”

Stephanopoulos brought this up with Sanders, saying that it calls her credibility into question amid a “culture of lying” at the White House. As he acknowledged how Sanders tried to rationalize her remarks as a “slip of the tongue” in an interview last night, Stephanopoulos noted that Sanders has pushed the talking point multiple times.

“That’s not a slip of the tongue,” Stephanopoulos said. “That’s a deliberate, false statement.”

Sanders defended herself by saying her “slip of the tongue” was in using the word “countless” before tearing into the former FBI director again.

“The special counsel writes that those comments were not founded on anything,” Stephanopoulos pushed. “That’s what you talked to the special counsel about when you were facing criminal penalties if you didn’t tell the truth, but now you’re trying to walk away from it. Why can’t you acknowledge that what you said then was not true?”

The conversation continued with Stephanopoulos pressing Sanders on why she claimed, contrary to the report’s findings, that the president did not dictate his lawyer’s statement on Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Tower meeting.

