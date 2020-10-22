Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi took turns ridiculing John Ratcliffe after the Director of National Intelligence held a curiously timed 7:30 PM urgent press conference held Wednesday night in which he outlined international threats to U.S. election security.

Ratcliffe accused Iran of sending the threatening emails to Democratic voters in Florida that claimed to have come from the right-wing extremist group “The Proud Boys” and added that Russia and Iran had acquired voter registration data that can undermine the upcoming election.

“This data can be used to attempt to community false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy,” Ratcliffe announced. “To that end, we have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump.”

“Damage President Trump?” Scarborough asked after the clip of Ratcliffe’s statement aired. “That last line was just a little bit off,” Brzezinski followed.

“Did the head of the DNI say that?!” Scarborough laughed out loud.

“Because he’s scared of his boss, he had to make it in a way that the boss liked because these emails hurt Biden,” Brzezinski followed.

“The Director of National Intelligence Is actually using a press conference to try to promote Donald Trump?” Scarborough asked.

“A joke,” Brzezinksi interjected. “He is a joke,” a disgusted Scarborough agreed.

“What a disgraceful way to act when you are entrusted with such a position,” Scarborough added before concluding by taking a shot at Ratcliffe’s reputation. “That’s the sort of thing that stays with somebody the rest of his lives, and he’s doing that for what, 13, 14 more days? Talk about playing the short game.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

