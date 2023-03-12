‘Most Awkward Thing I’ve Seen Since The Slap’: Hugh Grant Reluctantly Stars in Painfully Viral Oscars Red Carpet Interview
Actor Hugh Grant was absolutely not interested at all in his red carpet interview at Sunday night’s 95th Academy Awards and it really, really showed.
Ashley Graham was on the red carpet for ABC and spoke with Grant, whose clipped replies instantly became a top topic on social media.
After minutes of stilted and uncooperative back and forth banter, Graham praised the film Glass Onion and asked Grant what it was like to be in the “amazing” movie. “How fun is it to shoot something like that?”
“Well, I’m barely in it,” Grant said. “I’m in it for about three seconds.”
“Yeah but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?” Graham asked.
“Uh, almost,” Grant replied.
“Okay, alright,” said Graham. “Well thank you so much it was nice to talk to you.”
And then Twitter got it.
extra shout out to Ashley Graham for keeping it together during that Hugh Grant interview and trying her best to get him to have a normal conversation – “vanity fair” mishap aside – he was so weird to her!!
— Versha Sharma (@versharma) March 12, 2023
Painful.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com