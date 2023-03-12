‘Most Awkward Thing I’ve Seen Since The Slap’: Hugh Grant Reluctantly Stars in Painfully Viral Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Actor Hugh Grant was absolutely not interested at all in his red carpet interview at Sunday night’s 95th Academy Awards and it really, really showed.

Ashley Graham was on the red carpet for ABC and spoke with Grant, whose clipped replies instantly became a top topic on social media.

After minutes of stilted and uncooperative back and forth banter, Graham praised the film Glass Onion and asked Grant what it was like to be in the “amazing” movie. “How fun is it to shoot something like that?”

“Well, I’m barely in it,” Grant said. “I’m in it for about three seconds.”

“Yeah but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?” Graham asked.

“Uh, almost,” Grant replied.

“Okay, alright,” said Graham. “Well thank you so much it was nice to talk to you.”

And then Twitter got it.

And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Ashley Graham telling Hugh Grant “it was nice to talk to you” pic.twitter.com/EhENpbME3r — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 12, 2023

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q2AeUpPGRi — April (@ReignOfApril) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant just gave the most dismissive interview I’ve ever seen, it was amazing. I’m paraphrasing but: “I LOVED Glass Onion, didn’t you love being in that?” “Well I was in it for about three seconds.” “But you showed up and had fun!” “Yeah, not really.” pic.twitter.com/uMRrkNk1qQ — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 12, 2023

That Hugh Grant interview was… the most awkward thing I’ve seen since the slap #Oscars — James Packard (@JamesSPackard) March 12, 2023

Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? pic.twitter.com/VVFAlYpH51 — Kristin Crowley (@KristinCrowley1) March 12, 2023

extra shout out to Ashley Graham for keeping it together during that Hugh Grant interview and trying her best to get him to have a normal conversation – “vanity fair” mishap aside – he was so weird to her!! — Versha Sharma (@versharma) March 12, 2023

Painful.

