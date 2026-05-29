Trump Voters Slam the President on MS NOW: ‘He Doesn’t Care About Us’

During Friday’s edition of MS NOW’s Katy Tur Reports, multiple Texans who voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 slammed the commander-in-chief, with one declaring, “He doesn’t care about us.”

The segment, focused on the infiltration of AI data centers in Texas Hill Country communities, was led by MS NOW’s Josh Einiger, who explained that “there are people who are very, very upset with what’s going on,” adding that “they feel like there’s been no transparency in how these things are built.”

Einiger interviewed ranch owner Rena Schroeder, who said that despite voting for Trump and being a lifelong Republican, she now thinks he’s responsible for supporting tech companies in building these massive data centers by reducing regulations on their construction last year.

“He doesn’t care about us,” she told Einiger, referencing the moment earlier this month when the president admitted that the financial struggles of Americans motivate him “not even a little bit” to end the war in Iran. “I couldn’t even watch that. I was angry after that. Like, I voted for you, and you don’t care about me?”

Another voter and lifelong Republican, Cheryl Shadden, had complaints about the noise that these data centers produce, describing it as similar to “living on the edge of Niagara Falls.”

She told Einiger that she plans to vote for Democratic candidate James Talarico instead of Trump-backed candidate Ken Paxton in the upcoming Senate race, explaining, “My entire community is gonna break ranks. Everybody. All of us. We’ve had enough.”

“Red or blue, if you vote against data centers, we vote for you,” Shadden added. When asked if she thought data centers would flip the Senate seat in the upcoming race from Republican to Democrat, Schroeder responded, “100%.”

Of other longtime Republican voters in the area, Einiger said many are now canvassing for the Democratic candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Clayton Tucker, who sees their support as “Texans standing up for Texans.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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