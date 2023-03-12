‘This! This Is The American Dream!’ Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan’s Emotional Acceptance Speech Brings Tears

Actor and former child star Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday night at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, and won the hearts of viewers with his emotional acceptance speech.

Quan began his Hollywood career starring as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. After several roles in his youth, it was several decades before his return to the big screen. It was an emotional journey which he outlined in brief during his acceptance speech.

“Mom, I just won an Oscar!” he said.

Quan won for his role as Waymond Wang in the massive hit Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

Amid tears of joy he said that this is “The American Dream.”

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me.”

“This. This is the American dream!” said Quan.

He also thanked his “Goonies brother for life,” actor Jeff Cohen, who co-starred with Quan as Chunk in the 1980s film.

“Dreams are something you have to believe in,” he said. “I almost gave up on mine. To everyone out there, please keep your dreams alive!”

Returning to the podium, Ariana DeBose was also in tears after the moving remarks.

Watch the clip above, via The Oscars on ABC.

