MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann claimed on Wednesday that because of President Donald Trump’s “incompetence” with the coronavirus crisis, “there are tends of thousands of people who will die” in the United States.

“The reality is that in that period, in that lost two months, really, in January and February… what Donald Trump did and he directed his government to do in that period was woefully inadequate to the task of getting ready for this virus which was about to hit the country,” insisted Heilemann. “That he knew it was about to hit the country, that he was being told by people around him it was about to hit the country.”

“The consequences were laid out for him vividly by people like Peter Navarro and others, and yet the reaction was incompetent and inadequate,” he continued. “And I don’t think it’s actually an overstatement to say that Donald Trump has… there are tens of thousands of people who will die in the country — some of them have already died, more are still going to die — because of Donald Trump’s incompetence and lack of leadership, and he will try to argue his way out of that.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

