MSNBC Guest Calls Nikki Haley a ‘Manchurian Candidate’ Using Her ‘Brown Skin to Launder’ White Supremacy

An MSNBC guest denounced Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as an “alpha Karen” and a “Manchurian candidate” who uses her skin color as an excuse for pushing “white supremacist talking points.”

Daily Beast contributor Wajahat Ali joined Mehdi Hasan on Sunday night to discuss Haley’s entry into the race as Donald Trump’s only challenger so far for the Republican nomination. Asked if he would support Haley over her skin color, Ali made it clear he wouldn’t as he accused Haley of using her heritage to score cheap political points.

To quote Zora Neale Hurston, “not all skin-folk are kinfolk.” Nikki Haley instead is the Dinesh D’Souza of Candace Owens. She’s the alpha-Karen with brown skin. And for white supremacists and racists, she is a perfect Manchurian candidate.

Ali went on by saying “I’m just disgusted by people like Nikki Haley who know better,” claiming she only talks about her experience as a minority to benefit herself at others’ expense.

“What does she do? Like all these model minorities, which by the way, is the strategy of white supremacy — to use Asians in particular — as a cudgel against black folks,” said Ali. “Instead of pulling us up from the bootstraps, and pulling others from the bootstrap, we’re told to take our boot and put it on the neck of poor browns, immigrants, refugees, and black folks. That’s what she did in her ad. I see her, and I feel sad because she uses her brown skin as a weapon against poor black folks and poor brown folks, and she uses her brown skin to launder white supremacist talking points.”

Ali concluded this tangent by saying he was “sad” for Haley because “It will never be enough. They will never love her.” He made this point by referring to how conservative commentator Ann Coulter recently lashed out at Haley while telling her to “go back to your own country.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

