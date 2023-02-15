‘Go Back to Your Own Country’: Ann Coulter Trashes South Carolina-Born Nikki Haley

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter said Nikki Haley should “go back to your own country” after the former South Carolina governor announced her 2024 presidential candidacy on Wednesday.

The South Carolina-born Haley, who also served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, is challenging her ex-boss for the Republican nomination.

Appearing on Mark Simone’s show on WOR radio Wednesday, Coulter took issue with Haley removing the Confederate flag from the state capitol in 2015 after a White supremacist shot and killed nine people at a historically Black church in Charleston.

Coulter called her a “preposterous creature” and wondered why cows are considered sacred in India, where Haley’s parents emigrated from:

She’s an absolutely ridiculous character and the only people who say they support her are people who probably, genuinely are sexist. And, “Oh I support the girl. Good for you. You like girls!” No, she’s utterly, completely, preposterously ridiculous. I don’t think she will get more than 2% of the vote. And you know how I hate making predictions about things like that, but she’s just a preposterous creature. But her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history. What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there and they’re worshipping cows? Do you know they have a rat temple where they worship? Rats? Hey babycakes, why don’t you go back to your own country and reconsider that history?

Coulter added, “This is my country, lady. I’m not an American Indian, and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments.”

She then riffed on “American Indians” (as opposed to Americans who emigrated from India) and said football teams were named after them “out of admiration.”

Coulter concluded by saying Haley is weak on the issue of immigration and that her own state will not vote for her.

Listen above via WOR New York.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com