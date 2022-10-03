MSNBC Speaks to Latino Voters Ready to Ditch Democrats: The Party ‘Assumes I’m Going to Vote for Them’

MASNBC’s José Díaz-Balart visited three cities in three states to speak to Latino voters ready to dump the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.

The MSNBC host noted a recent NBC News/Telemundo poll showing a slight jump in support among Latino voters for a Republican-controlled Congress, from 28 percent in 2020 to 33 percent in 2022. Díaz-Balart spoke to voters in El Paso, Phoenix and San Diego to get a sense of this shift in support.

“We’re not just going to vote blindly in one particular direction, we’re going to vote in the direction of folks who are going to be paying attention to the issues that are important to us,” Carolina Rodriguez-Greer, the Arizona state director for the advocacy group Mi Familia Vota, said in the segment.

The NBC News poll found the top issue for Latino voters is the cost of living, but voters speaking to MSNBC expressed a variety of pressing issues important to them.

Marissa Morentin out of Phoenix said she voted for President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election, but now she’s not so sure about leaning left, blasting the party as assuming she will.

“I feel like the [Democratic Party] looks at my demographic and assumes that I’m going to vote for them. I’m a Latina woman. That has historically been the party’s bread and butter,” she said. Morentin added she wants to see Democrats leading more on issues like abortion.

Jose Arreola and Maria Batres out of Texas both said they are former Democrats who now support the Republican Party.

Asked what it is she agrees with the Republican Party on, Batres answered, “We’re for God, country, family, and hard work.” She accused Democrats of changing a great deal over the years.

Arreola added later that Democrats are failing on issues like border security and immigration.

“We don’t feel safe anymore,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com