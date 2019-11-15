MSNBC host Chris Matthews argued President Donald Trump launched a real-time attack on Marie Yovanovitch because she “scared the hell out of him.”

“I think that she scared the hell out of him,” Matthews told Nicolle Wallace and an MSNBC panel Friday morning. “I think her power, her passion, her loyalty and credibility was so powerful and so careful.”

“Notice how she began by saying here’s what I don’t know. Boy, does that establish your credibility. Here’s what I don’t know, what happened before me, what happened after me, I don’t know some things that happened while I was there. That is amazingly affirming of your determination to tell only the truth. And I think Trump doesn’t understand that kind of discipline, but he was afraid of it,” he continued, saying that’s why Trump attacked.

“Then he somehow is watching this star witness today and he feels that she has gotten a high road on him and he’s got to come back. She was provoking him by her credibility,” Matthews said.

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff interrupted Yovanovitch’s testimony to have her address Trump’s tweeted attacks on her, which she said was “very intimidating”

