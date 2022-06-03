MSNBC’s John Heilemann Cuts Away From Peter Navarro Presser: ‘Only So Much Bug-Eyed Gibberish That We Can Tolerate’

MSNBC’s John Heilemann cut away from Peter Navarro‘s post-arrest press conference Friday, and called his screeds against the federal government “bug-eyed gibberish.”

Navarro was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday morning. He failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House select committee. He was arrested at an airport and later appeared in court.

He left the courthouse and spoke with a number of reporters, where he accused the federal government of “terrorism.”

Heilemann, who was filing in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House, carried a portion of the remarks before he decided to cut away. He commented:

I am a devotee of breaking news as much as anyone, but there is only so much bug-eyed gibberish that we can tolerate here. And that is mostly what we’re hearing from Peter Navarro, who has talked in those few minutes we saw on camera about John Hinckley, who claimed Nancy Pelosi was on his side about the 1/6 committee, which he calls a “kangaroo committee.” He said Nancy Pelosi was on his side because she has called it “unprecedented.”

Heilemann concluded, “Somebody is going to need to get him a dictionary.”

Navarro raged against the committee and the Justice Department Friday after he was released from custody.

“They responded with effectively the same kind of thing you’d see in Stalin‘s Russia or the Chinese Communist Party,” Navarro told reporters outside the courtroom. “I note interestingly for the record, the only two people that have been indicted on criminal charges are me and Steve Bannon.”

Navarro also said: “There was no reason on God’s good Earth for what they did today to an American citizen. That did not have to happen. It’s terrorism, it’s coercion. There’s no excuse for what they did today. America needs to know this.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

