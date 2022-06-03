Dave McCormick Concedes PA Senate Race to Mehmet Oz Amid Recount: ‘He Has My Full Support’

Dave McCormick conceded to Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate Primary during a Friday evening press conference.

McCormick, who trailed Oz by roughly 900 votes before his campaign asked for a recount, said he was glad to see a “historic turnout” in the race. Seventeen days after voters went to the polls, the contest ended.

The businessman said he was happy to meet people on the campaign trail, and he felt “blessed” after the race to have made it as far as he did.

He thanked his campaign staff, before he noted, “We came so close.”

“With so much at stake, and that margin so razor-thin, we spent the last 17 days making sure that every Republican vote was counted in a way that would result in the will of Pennsylvania voters being fulfilled,” McCormick added:

But it’s now clear to me, with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee. And today, I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory. And I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination, for the Senate.

McCormick said the ultimate goal for him and other Republicans is now to beat Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman.

On Oz, McCormick said, “He has my full support.”

Oz controversially nabbed the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the race. Trump asked Oz to declare victory, which he did, before McCormick asked for a recount.

McCormick ended up with 418,561 votes in the race, just behind Oz’s 419,514 votes.

Kathy Barnett finished the race with 331,490 votes after surging late following a debate performance that impressed many Pennsylvania conservatives.

Oz will face Fetterman in November in a bid for the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

