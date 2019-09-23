MSNBC’s climate special did not fare that well in the ratings over the two nights it aired in primetime on the network last week.

While the town hall — that was co-hosted by Chris Hayes and Ali Velshi and aired on Hayes’ 8 p.m. show as a special — drew attention to a serious issue and featured interviews multiple presidential candidates, it bested CNN in the ratings but didn’t come close to Fox News’ performance.

The 8 p.m. special on Thursday drew 1.261 million viewers overall, compared to 1.038 million for CNN and 2.757 million for Fox News. CNN, however, beat MSNBC in the 25-54 demo, with 228K viewers to MSNBC’s 169K.

Friday’s primetime special improved upon Thursday’s, with 1.440 million total viewers ahead of CNN’s 1.030 million, but was still behind Fox News’ 2.710 million.

In the 25-54 demo Friday, MSNBC got 151K viewers, with CNN getting 209K and Fox News getting 356K.

One notable victory for MSNBC in the ratings is The 11th Hour With Brian Williams beating Fox News @ Night in the 11 p.m. time slot on Friday, with 1.361 million total viewers to Fox’s 1.087 million.

