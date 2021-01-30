MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Lights Up Her Guest Anthony Scaramucci in ‘Radicalization’ Clash: ‘I Know You Love the Camera’

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross had Anthony Scaramucci on the The Cross Connection, and challenged him for being “radicalized” and then “un-radicalized” by former president Donald Trump, setting off fireworks in their Saturday discussion.

“Anthony, I do want to start with you here, because, honestly for all intents and purposes, if we look at a collection of sound bites for you, you were radicalized,” said Cross, opening fire right from go, “and I want to learn how you became un-radicalized.”

Cross then played clips of Scaramucci, first brutally trashing and then effusively praising Trump in the past.

“I have not been quiet about the fact that I don’t want to be part of this effort to sanitize people who rocked really hard with Trump and then thought better of it later, but because, as we just saw, you appear to have been radicalized by the MAGA party, I’m curious what’s your advice on how we un-radicalize people who have drank the Kool-Aid, so to speak?”

“So Tiffany, first of all, I wasn’t radicalized,” Scaramucci objected. “I was a standard, garden-variety Republican, and many standard, garden-variety Republicans got trapped in the same dilemma that I was in. So, was not radicalized.”

“And I think you’re making a mistake about the whole sanitization thing,” he continued. “Because you’ve got 74 million people that voted for Mr. Trump, and not all of them are hard-core MAGA people. There’s probably 40 or 50 million people that we need to create an off-ramp for, so that we can unite and heal the country.”

“So, if you go into that direction, with that high sanctimony and that high moral righteousness, I think it’s going to be very damaging for the country going forward–” said Scaramucci.

“Well I don’t know if it’s high sanctimony or high moral righteousness,” interjected Cross.

“–you’re going to keep the country split into to two pieces–” Scaramucci continued.

“Fair enough, but I don’t know if it’s high sanctimony or high moral righteousness–” said Cross.

“It certainly is, you’ve got a country right now that is very ideologically–” Scaramucci interrupted.

“Well let me just say, let me say Anthony,” said Cross, beginning her response again.

“Alright, you’re going to talk over me. Go ahead. I listened to you speak. You’re not going to let me speak. Go ahead,” said Scaramucci.

“No. You’ll have opportunity to speak. I know you love the camera,” the host replied with a right-Cross.

“You know, there’s this desire to want to sanitize people who rocked with this president, but quite truthfully, we always knew who Donald Trump was. He was very clear about that on the campaign trail. So this is someone that you still opted to align yourself with. You still opted to go out there and advocate with him. You still opted to join the administration. So you if you weren’t radicalized, were you an opportunist?” said Cross. “And if so, what happens when the next opportunity presents itself?”

“So, you know, I got something wrong about Mr. Trump. I thought at age 70, that he was going to be a transformative politician and a post-partisan politician. I got that wrong. As I tell my kids if you get something wrong, you admit you’re wrong,” said Scaramucci. “It’s okay to get something wrong, Tiffany, it’s not okay to stay wrong.”

He said he spent two years doing everything he could to prevent Trump’s reelection, and added, “I like the camera almost as much as you like the camera, and I went out and did tremendous amounts of media advocacy against him, and we built a coalition that defeated him.”

“So I’m not exactly sure where you’re coming from on this,” he continued. “What do you want to do with these people, the 74 million people that voted for Mr. Trump? Would you like to hide them off the country, and ship them out into the Atlantic Ocean? What would you like to do with them Tiffany?”

“Yeah. So, I think this is really important that we have very honest conversations about where we are as a country,” Cross replied. “And, quite frankly, Trump never hid his misogyny, he never hid his racism, he never hid his xenophobia. So it’s always interesting to me when there’s this coalition of people who try to sanitize folks such as yourself, and present them as though, ‘oh, well we forgive you.’ So that was the intention of the question.”

“Are you trying to sanitize me or are you trying to condemn me?” Scaramucci began saying while Cross was talking.

“I am certainly not trying to sanitize you. I just wanted to give you an opportunity to figure out why –” said Cross, continuing to reply as Scaramucci was replying.

“Tiffany, what are you trying to do on your show, are you trying to sanitize me or condemn me?” Scaramucci repeated as they continued to talk at the same time.

“I just wanted to give you the opportunity because you did seem like you were radicalized. It wasn’t a secret about who he was. But I do want to turn to you–” said Cross, turning to her other guest in the segment.”

“Well no, I’m just asking you a question, just answer the question. Are you trying to sanitize me, or–” Scaramucci repeated.

“Well when you get a show, invite me on and I’ll happily come answer your questions,” said Cross before moving on to her second guest.

