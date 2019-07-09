House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler blasted Labor Sec. Alexander Acosta over his involvement in the deal reached years ago in the case of Jeffrey Epstein.

Nadler told CNN’s Erin Burnett tonight that Trump should dump Acosta but he “has a tolerance for crooks as long as they’re loyal to him.”

“Acosta perverted justice to give a very sweet deal to an accused multiple child molester and has no business in government,” he added.

Burnett asked why Acosta would agree to the non-prosecution agreement in the first place. “It shows a moral perversion on the part of Acosta himself and his total unfitness to hold any office in the United States,” Nadler responded.

When Burnett asked if they would open an investigation, Nadler said they would consider it carefully, saying “this will just be added on the list of things we have to investigate.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com