Nashville PD Releases Harrowing Bodycam Footage of Police Response to Covenant School Mass Shooting

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department released bodycam footage of their officers taking action in response to Monday’s shooting at Covenant Church School.

Three children and three adult staff members were killed before the suspect — a 28-year-old identified by authorities as transgender and former student of the school — was fatally shot by the police. The released video came from the body cameras of Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo as they arrived at the school along with a team of fellow officers.

“The kids are all locked down, but we have two kids that we don’t know where they are,” a woman told Englebert upon arrival. The team proceeded to open the doors and swiftly moved through the hallways, checking rooms as they went.

Within minutes, the officers moved upstairs as gunshots were heard ringing out. Officers were shown engaging the shooter as they moved past the bodies of those who were killed, which were blurred out in the video.

The officers soon cornered the assailant in an area on the second floor, shooting at the perpetrator while others on the team shouted “stop moving!” The team then ordered the assailant to stay away from the gun, and Collazo radioed in “suspect down.”

