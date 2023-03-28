Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, the most-most watched host on cable news, interviewed controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday night about her support for Jan. 6th rioters being held at a Washington, DC jail she recently toured. Greene led the visit to the jail for members of the House Oversight committee last week and two Democrats from the committee tagged along.

The “January 6th committee lied in public in order to imprison protesters. Some are still in prison. No one from the Biden administration has apologized that or even acknowledged it, much less moved to release these prisoners,” began Carlson, who repeated his claims that the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was more like a peaceful protest.

“As we said, some of them are still being held in horrible conditions. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is one of the very few members of Congress who cares at all. She just led a delegation to the jail where many of these defendants are now being held. She joins us now with a report on what she saw. Congresswoman, thank you so much for coming on, for doing this. So what was your impression of the conditions that these protesters are being held in?” Carlson asked Greene.

“Well, I think what we all saw was a big cover-up. You see, I’ve been in that jail before and I know what it looks like. I was there back in late 2021 when myself, along with Louie Gohmert, were the only ones to go into the jail and see the conditions that the pretrial January 6th defendants were being held in,” Greene replied, adding:

And it was so horrific that we wrote a report called Unusually Cruel. That’s still on my congressional website today. Well, we finally were allowed to go back in after demanding another visit from the mayor’s office for over a year. We went in with the Oversight committee. And what we found is they had scrubbed the jail clean, cleaned up all the mold and freshly painted the entire area so that it looked a lot better. Well, I got to tell you, Tucker, it fooled the Democrats, Robert Garcia and Jasmine Crockett that came along with us because they praised the jail after we left in there and their press conferences and praised the warden. But I guess since they’re so new in Congress, they didn’t know the history that this jail has. And how many Democrats in Washington don’t like the jail either.

“I mean, the fact that anybody is being held without even a trial yet, over two years later, is shocking to the conscience. Did the Democrats in the delegation seem stunned by that? It doesn’t seem like an American thing to do,” Carlson responded.

“No, they didn’t care at all. As a matter of fact, they criticize us for talking with the pretrial January 6th defendants and being friendly with them. But you know what? We would have talked to the other inmates and defendants that were in the jail in other areas if they had given us a chance. You see, it was interesting, the director and all of the employees at the jail, they wouldn’t let us talk to anyone else in the jail. Only the pretrial January 6th defendants, which I found very disturbing because I want oversight of the entire jail,” Greene said, adding:

But other things that I found that really bothered me and I think it should bother everyone. And we as Republicans have to do something about it. Is the medical director in the jail showed off and bragged about all of her medical services and treatments that they can provide in the jail. But when we talk to the pretrial January 6th defendants, they told us they were receiving no medical treatments for problems and health problems that they have. Even one man in there with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, he has cancer and he doesn’t get any treatment there.

“It’s really an atrocity. I don’t think you need to be a Republican or a Democrat to care about civil liberties and human rights and really appreciate your calling attention to this consistently over the years,” concluded Carlson.

Crockett joined Greene’s press conference last week after the jail visit and spoke after the Georgia Republican, saying, “Somebody’s got to be here to tell the truth. If we weren’t here, there would be no check for whatever it was that they said.”

“My frame of reference comes out of Arkansas jails, Texas jails. Listen, this is so much different and so much better,” added Crockett, who serves from Texas. “I don’t think the January 6-ers would want to go the other way.” She noted that the Jan. 6th inmates each received a tablet for entertainment and are housed in the new section of the jail.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com