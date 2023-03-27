BREAKING: Nashville School Shooting Suspect Reportedly Identified

Mar 27th, 2023
 
The heavily-armed woman who opened fire at a Nashville school on Monday morning, killing three children and three staff members, has been identified.

NBC News reported that Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who lived in the Nashville area and was once a student at the school, was the shooter who carried out the killings before she was killed by police.

The woman, who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, entered the Covenant School, a private Christian school serving children from preschool until 6th grade. She carried out the shooting until police shot and killed her.

Nashville Police also released the identities of the six victims of the shooting.

The shooting prompted President Joe Biden to renew his calls for Congress to pass a ban on assault rifles.

“The shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol,” Biden said Monday. “So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It’s about time that we begin to make some progress.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

