BREAKING: Nashville School Shooting Suspect Reportedly Identified

The heavily-armed woman who opened fire at a Nashville school on Monday morning, killing three children and three staff members, has been identified.

NBC News reported that Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who lived in the Nashville area and was once a student at the school, was the shooter who carried out the killings before she was killed by police.

Three law enforcement officials briefed on the matter tell @NBCNews the deceased school shooting suspect is Audrey Hale, a Nashville resident. — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) March 27, 2023

The woman, who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, entered the Covenant School, a private Christian school serving children from preschool until 6th grade. She carried out the shooting until police shot and killed her.

Nashville Police also released the identities of the six victims of the shooting.

The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The shooting prompted President Joe Biden to renew his calls for Congress to pass a ban on assault rifles.

“The shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol,” Biden said Monday. “So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It’s about time that we begin to make some progress.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

